Moreland OB/GYN Associates joins chamber

WAUKESHA - The Hartland Chamber of Commerce welcomed Moreland OB/GYN Associates as a new member recently.
Chamber Ambassador Dawn Chavez of Great Midwest Bank, right, presents Dr. Jessica Herzberg, M.D., FACOG of Moreland OB/GYN Associates with a plaque from the chamber. Also pictured are, far left, Adrienne Bryant, executive director of Moreland OB/GYN, and chamber ambassador Dr. Anna Koeck of Theia Vision Care.
Since 1960, the providers at Moreland OB-GYN have been dedicated to providing women with compassionate OB-GYN care throughout life. This includes complete obstetrical care, gynecology, gynecologic and obstetric surgery, fertility services, preventive health care, and more.
Moreland OB-GYN can be reached at 262-544-4411. For more information, visit www.morelandobgyn.com.