MUKWONAGO — Moreland OBGYN Associates, S.C, a women’s health care organization with seven offices serving Southeastern Wisconsin, announced an expansion of the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine-accredited obstetrics and gynecology ultrasound services to its Mukwonago location, according to a statement.
Ultrasound services will now be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Mukwonago clinic in the D.N. Greenwald Center, 240 Maple Ave., in addition to the Moreland OBGYN’s Waukesha and Oconomowoc clinics.
The AIUM accreditation is achieved through a process the clinics undergo to demonstrate they succeed in the nationally recognized standards of diagnostic ultrasound examinations. The clinic must become AIUM-reaccredited every three years.
“The addition of AIUM-accredited ultrasound services at Moreland OBGYN’s Mukwonago clinic is part of our commitment to providing exceptional health care for women throughout southeastern Wisconsin and is a component of our growth plan in 2023 and beyond,” said Darin Gregory, M.D. with Moreland OBGYN in a statement.
Along with the expansion, Moreland OB-GYN will now accept external referrals from any primary care physician, including those who practice outside the organization, according to a statement. Patients will be able to schedule ultrasounds at any Moreland OB-GYN clinic offering the service.
“Expanding our ultrasound services is just one example of how we provide individualized care that fosters long-lasting relationships throughout each stage of a patient’s life,” said Moreland OB-GYN’s Dr. Geneva Wahl, who practices at the Mukwonago location, in a statement.
Gregory and Wahl are currently seeing patients at the Waukesha and Mukwonago locations. Labor and delivery centers for Moreland OBGYN patients include Waukesha Memorial Hospital and Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
For more information about Moreland OB-GYN & Associates, visit https://bit.ly/3iLeSEw.