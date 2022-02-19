WAUKESHA — The owners of Mr Wok Pan Asian will be closing the business after 33 years in the Waukesha community.

The business, at 2128 Silvernail Road and operated by Jian, C.S. and Ryan Tan, is closing at the end of the month because it’s time for retirement, according to the family.

“It’s bittersweet,” Tan said. “We have a lot of fond memories with all the people that walk through our doors. We cultivated a strong bond with our customers over the years, 33 years our customers have been really supportive of our food. So that’s going to be a little bit sad for us to (retire).”

The business was originally opened after experience in the restaurant industry and a decision by the owners to open something of their own. Like any small business, the family said it took a lot of hard work, especially in the beginning, but over the years they cultivated a strong relationship with their customers.

“Quite a few of them when they walked through the door they were strangers and over time they became good friends of ours,” Tan said. “Without our loyal customers we wouldn’t be here … we really appreciate the neighborhood and the community.”

There were challenges related to COVID-19, according to the family. They followed health guidelines quite closely, providing only pickup and takeout orders for quite some time. Once vaccinated, they reopened the doors for customers, but they still have been unable to reopen the business for the lunch crowd and have been dealing with challenges from the pandemic, such as staffing shortages.

Ultimately, however, the decision to close was simply because it was time for retirement.

“A lot of our customers are sad in a way. This is their place to get food. They say ‘We tried other places but we always come back to Mr. Wok … I think we did a fairly decent job for serving our community and our neighborhood. (That) kind of feedback is very nice and pleasant to hear,” said Tan.