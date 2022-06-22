Mr. Wok undergoes change in ownership

WAUKESHA — Mr. Wok Pan Asian is reopening under new management.
Mr. Wok, a restaurant known for its Asian cuisine, sits within a small strip mall at 2128 Silvernail Road. The restaurant’s previous owners, Ryan, C.S. and Jian Tan, operated the business for 33 years before retiring in February.
The space is now owned and operated by Myo Oak and his family. The menu is to see some additions such as some new Malaysian dishes, but altogether the owners say there is not much change to the original menu. There will still be a lunch buffet between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.