MSI General adds Fleischman to design team

OCONOMOWOC — University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) graduate Eric Fleischman recently joined MSI General’s design team as a licensed architect.
Fleischman received his Bachelor’s degree in Science and Architectural Studies at UWM and has eight years of experience in the industry.
MSI General is a privately held, third-generation, veteran-owned designbuild company in southeastern Wisconsin. Their team works together to deliver commercial construction.
Fleischman’s responsibilities at MSI General include collaborative architectural design, proposal development and plan preparation. He focuses on serving others by providing good, functional design, no matter the size or type of project, according to a statement.