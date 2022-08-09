MSI General appoints new director of pre-construction

OCONOMOWOC — Local design and construction company MSI General announced that Erik Brekke has been appointed as director of pre-construction for the company.
The director of pre-construction works behind the scenes to lead the estimating team in conceptual budgets, hard budget constraints, project documentation and subcontract negotiation, a press release says.
Brekke has worked in the construction industry for almost 30 years, according to the release.
“‘Plan the work and work the plan’ is the cornerstone of his approach to setting up every client’s project,” the release says.
MSI General is a design-build construction company in southeastern Wisconsin and, established in 1957, is third-generation and veteran owned.