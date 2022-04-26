CITY OF PEWAUKEE — MSI Surfaces, a supplier of premium quartz, natural stone, porcelain and ceramic tile, luxury vinyl tile and glass surfaces, has moved its showroom and distribution center from Milwaukee to the City of Pewaukee.
Located at N24-W23501 Watertown Road, the showroom is 61,000 square feet and will serve residential and commercial markets throughout Wisconsin.
“Builders, retailers, fabricators, contractors, and interior designers, will have an immersive, customer-focused experience with the full line of MSI products,” said Neal Wallner, branch leader for MSI. “Access to a fully stocked inventory means they will be able to source and select the best surfaces for their projects — all under one roof.”
The slab viewing area will include over 140 colors of granite, marble, and other natural stone slabs. A designated quartz gallery houses the industry- leading Q-Premium Natural Quartz collection. The lineup features over 100 colors in an array of sought-after finishes like matte, concrete, and polished. There will also be vignette displays with bestselling products.
“With our new showroom and distribution center, we have dramatically enhanced our ability to service our customers across Wisconsin,” said Raj Shah, president of MSI. “With a dedicated team of local professionals, local inventory, and a state-of-the-art showroom, we believe we can offer both the broadest selection of hard surfacing products, unparalleled customer service and the strongest distribution capabilities across the region.”
The City of Pewaukee showroom is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday: walk-ins from both consumers and trade professionals are welcome. For more information, visit www.msisurfaces.com.