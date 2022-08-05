MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Committee of the Whole voted 6-1 Wednesday night to approve the contract for a study of a new Tax Incremental Finance District (TID) with the goal of moving the Maple Centre development forward despite access to the development site being tied up in litigation.
Village Trustee Darlene Johnson was the “no” vote on Wednesday.
According to village documents, TID #6 is proposed by the village and Family Ventures LLC related to the developer’s agreement in which the village has agreed to provide access to the Maple Centre development site. Teronomy Builders/Family Ventures of Mukwonago would like to commence development of their site and begin the project.
The village’s planned access road, DeBack Drive, is currently tied up in litigation with the Greenwald Family Limited Partnership and will likely remain so for 18-20 months, according to a village staff report.
“The cost to develop an alternative access road is estimated to be approximately $6 million, an amount too large for the village to pay down solely from general tax dollars without seriously impacting basic municipal services,” according to city documents.
DeBack Drive has been planned to connect to the proposed Maple Centre. A conceptual plan says the development is proposed to be 75,000 to 100,000 square feet of retail space, condominiums, senior housing and a restaurant and retail strip area. Conceptual plans from 2019 show apartments proposed across multiple three- and four-story buildings with a variety of amenities. A groundbreaking for construction on DeBeck Drive was conducted on Sept. 30, 2021.
The village has contractual obligations to the developer to provide access to the site and the proposed TID is intended to meet that obligation, according to village documents. A case regarding the legality of the access road, DeBack Drive, for declaratory judgement, was appealed in January 2022 by the Greenwald Family Limited Partnership.
Another case filed
According to court documents, another case for declaratory judgment was recently filed on July 15 in Waukesha County Circuit Court. According to the complaint, the planned development zoning resolution for the Maple Centre was approved by the Village Board on June 15, between the village and Teronomy Builders/Family Ventures.
Phase 1 of the Maple Centre project was approved, which consists of four apartment buildings in the southwest corner of the project, totaling 274 dwelling units in the first phase. In addition, a clubhouse and maintenance building will be constructed, as well as other amenities.
“The Village’s approval of the development plan in Exhibit R purports to authorize the development of the initial phase of the Maple Centre project even though the Village and the developer have not established viable or valid access roads to the underlying parcel,” the Greenwald Family alleges within the complaint.
In order for the Village Board to “not burden the general property taxpayers” and comply with the agreement, it was recommended by staff that a TID be created to capture the taxes paid from the Maple Centre Development to pay down the debt from building the access road. Creating a new TID will take several months to complete.
Staff inquired about the costs to create a new TID from Ehlers and Baird, and Baird is requesting $8,750 to provide the service, according to village documents.
Meeting
At the meeting, a representative for the Greenwald Family spoke against the plan and encouraged the Village Board to pursue an alternate route to provide access the Maple Centre, specifically extending East Wolf Run to connect to the property instead of DeBack Drive.
Johnson, who voted against the plan, delivered a statement: “Last night as a volunteer at the Mukwonago National Night Out I met with many constituents sharing their comments and worries about inflation, village spending and no more TIDs. There were concerns of spending more than within our means and their households are cutting back (amid) skyrocketing food and gas prices. Constituents told me that they want the Village Board to slow down and they don’t want the TID.”
Village Administrator Fred Schnook encouraged the board to approve the proposal, because of the contractual obligation they have to the developer to access the site.
“My professional recommendation is that we start the creation of a TID,” he said. “What you’re authorizing by authorizing this request is not the creation of a TID, I want to be clear about that. What you would be doing is authorizing a study for a TID that we allocate $8,750 to start that process.”