MUKWONAGO — The Committee of the Whole will meet Wednesday and review the possible creation of a new Tax Incremental Finance District (TID) with the goal of moving forward the Maple Centre development despite access to the development being tied up in litigation.
According to village documents, TID #6 is proposed by the village and Family Ventures LLC related to the developer’s agreement in which the village has agreed to provide access to the Maple Centre development site. Family Ventures of Mukwonago would like to commence development of their site and have the ability to begin the project.
The village’s planned access road, DeBack Drive, is currently tied up in litigation with the Greenwald Family Limited Partnership and will likely remain so for 18-20 months, according to a village staff report.
“The cost to develop an alternative access road is estimated to be approximately $6 million, an amount too large for the village to pay down solely from general tax dollars without seriously impacting basic municipal services,” according to city documents.
DeBack Drive has been planned to connect to the proposed Maple Centre. A conceptual plan suggests the development is proposed to be 75,000 to 100,000 square feet of retail space, condominiums, senior housing and a restaurant and retail strip area. Conceptual plans from 2019 show apartments proposed across multiple three-and four-story buildings with a variety of amenities. A groundbreaking for construction on DeBeck Drive was conducted on Sept. 30, 2021.
The village has contractual obligations to the developer to provide access to the site and the proposed TID is intended to meet that obligation, according to village documents.
In order for the Village Board to “not burden the general property taxpayers” and comply with the agreement, it is recommended by staff that a TID be created in order to capture the taxes paid from the Maple Centre Development to pay down the debt incurred from building the access road. The creation of a new TID will take several months to complete. Staff inquired about the costs to create a new TID from Ehlers and Baird, and Baird is requesting $8,750 to provide the service, according to village documents.
The Committee of the Whole will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mukwonago Municipal Building, 440 River Crest Court, in the Board Room.