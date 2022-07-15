MUKWONAGO — The village is reviewing a potential ordinance amendment to permit pop-up-like venues after a business owner revealed a proposal dubbed “The Block” for somewhere in Mukwonago.
The item was discussed by the Plan Commission at a meeting Tuesday, but no vote was taken.
According to village documents, the zoning code needs to be amended to accommodate the type of conditional use for a pop-up venue. Village staff is working to gauge the level of support for this type of proposal before beginning to work on more details related to the ordinance.
According to village documents, the village is looking at creating an amendment for “popup vendor venues,” which may be allowed as conditional use in the B-2 zoning district.
Some proposed development requirements are to have an inviting and accessible place; must include one or more common areas with seating and similar amenities; outdoor lighting subject to review by the Plan Commission; and more.
The Block
A particular project dubbed “The Block” is proposed by Bradley Zajork. The project, which is still in its conceptual planning stages, would consist of painted storage containers that can be utilized by a variety of different vendors.
At the Plan Commission meeting, Zajork said he hopes to have approximately four food vendors, two boutique/ shops and one available as a short-term weekend rental. There would also be outdoor seating and a performance stage.
It’s not immediately clear where the proposed project would be located.
Meeting
Commissioners voiced some support for moving forward to gather more information for the zoning code amendment.
Commissioners also requested landscaping behind the proposed development.
Zajork said he is considering some ideas about how to make the back of the containers more appealing, including landscaping and a community mural.
Although there was no vote on the item Tuesday, it will be brought before the village at a future meeting.