Mukwonago’s Castle Community expansion nearing completion

MUKWONAGO — With the expansion of the Birchrock Castle Community by Castle Senior Living scheduled to be finished in mid-July, with residents expected to be accepted for occupancy in early to mid-August, village officials are reflecting on housing trends and demand in the community.
The Birchrock Castle Community, which has been in the community for over 20 years, is adding 20 units. The new units will offer an array of room styles, such as private suites and efficiency apartments as well as one-bedroom apartments. Almost every new unit also includes a private patio.
Castle Senior Living owner and Vice President Kris Kiefer said there will be a maximum capacity of 24 new residents at the facility, with a couple of larger units designed for married couples.
The expansion will also connect the current horseshoe-shaped building to become a full circle, allowing residents to walk in the hallway and exercise with a more secure courtyard in the center.
Some of the new elements also include a large sunroom, high ceilings, theater lounge, library, salon, fireplace, farmhouse-style kitchen, common indoor and outdoor areas with planned activities, an expanded culinary team and a housekeeping staff.
The facility also offers a higher level of care. When residents need more advanced care, they can age in place and stay where they are comfortable, now offering the capability of two-person transfers, mechanical lift transfers, insulin injections and other higher-level medical needs.
Kiefer said although the project was delayed for one and a half years due to COVID-19, some supply issues (the greatest being delays for windows and doors) and project cost increases, there is still a demand for senior housing in the community — with an increase this year since COVID-19 has settled down.
Castle Senior Living runs other senior living facilities in southeastern Wisconsin, including New Berlin in Waukesha County. Kiefer said plans for another expansion at one of their facilities may be introduced soon.
“Demand kind of slowed down during the pandemic, as you can imagine, but it still was there,” he said. “This year, it seems like people are getting more comfortable with … the idea of moving into a community setting where there’s social activities going on and the care that they can receive, and good meals. We’re seeing a little bit more demand this year than the last couple of years.”
Birchrock Castle’s addition will require the company to hire more people, so Kiefer and his team are filtering through applications and expect there to be the on-boarding of a dozen or so new workers in the coming weeks and months. Applications are accepted through Indeed and on the Castle Senior Living website.
Housing study
Village President Fred Winchowky said Mukwonago has had a need for the type of development that the Birchrock Castle Community is providing for some time. A recent housing study conducted by Tracy Cross & Associates, Inc., released in August 2021, revealed that the village has a high housing demand, with a range of development recommended. The study, however, did not consider senior housing or affordable housing opportunities.
Overall, the study found that the Milwaukee region had about 5% vacant housing, which is a typical balanced market. However, Mukwonago was found to have .7% vacant housing.
Village Administrator Fred Schnook told The Freeman that the housing study made it clear that the market is hot in all sectors, including senior housing.
Schnook read a section of the study: “Given the severe supply-side constraints market-wide, it is highly likely that demand will exceed supply near term, especially in the for sale sector but also among multifamily rental forms. This market reality bodes extremely well for development/ redevelopment initiatives in Mukwonago, if properly planned and executed. In fact, Mukwonago could capture a disproportionate share of demand, say 25-30 percent, with a property positioned continuum of product.”
Maple Centre development
Another development project, the proposed Maple Centre, is in the works by Teronomy Builders Inc. A conceptual plan suggests the centre would be 75,000 to 100,000 square feet with the development of retail space, condominiums, senior housing, a restaurant and a retail strip area.
Schnook said site plans include over 10 apartment buildings, with 650 units overall. Currently, there is a developer’s agreement for four buildings, with the first phase for that project approved two weeks ago. The timeline for the project is to be determined, Schnook said.
The current litigation between the village and the Greenwald Family Limited Partnership, LLC, regarding the construction of DeBack Drive for the proposed Maple Centre is not impacting plans at the Teronomy site, Schnook said.