Mukwonago Village Board approves coffee shop drive-thru

MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Plan Commission approved the site plan and architectural review for a new coffee shop and drive-thru location in a 5-2 vote at their Wednesday night meeting.
The proposal, from applicant Ulrich Jentzsch, would put the coffee shop next to the proposed altered Subway restaurant next to their drive-thru.
Zoning for the business was approved in June by the Village Board. Renderings show four tables on a concrete patio next to the proposed 1,848-square-foot coffee shop. Decorative fencing is also proposed around the outdoor patio by the front door of the shop.
According to village documents, the site plan was revised to include a speed bump and directional signs on the northeast corner of the building, as well as rendering for exiting the drive-thru.