MENOMONEE FALLS — Ohio-based printing company Multi-Color Corporation announced that it plans to permanently close its Menomonee Falls facility, resulting in layoffs for all 29 employees, according to a letter the company sent to the Department of Workforce Development’s Dislocated Worker Unit.
Multi-Color has not determined an exact date the facility will close, but said they expect it to close in April.
According to the letter, none of the employees are covered by a collective bargaining agreement or otherwise represented by a union.
All employees at the facility, located at W14900-N58 Shawn Circle, have been notified of the terminations, the letter says.