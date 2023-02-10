MENOMONEE FALLS — Developers are proposing two multi-family buildings and 14 single-family homes near the intersection of Good Hope Road and , saying that this lot should be built at a higher density, but some members of the Plan Commission disagree.
The Plan Commission met Tuesday evening to discuss the developer’s conceptual plan.
The proposal outlines two multifamily buildings along Good Hope Road, parking between the two buildings, plus 14 cottage-style homes with attached garages at the south end of the lot.
Currently, the multi-family buildings are designed to be three stories tall and mimic a development across the street, village documents show. The developer has not yet specified how many units will be in each building.
There are two entry and exit points to the development, one onto Good Hope and one onto Mary Dale Drive, which connects to Appleton. While having multiple entry and exit points could be necessary for fire safety, commissioners said, the development may bring too much traffic to Mary Dale Drive, which currently has single-family homes upon it.
“I don’t think this is a good development for this area, I think it should be homes,” Trustee Paul Tadda.
Developer Scott Simon said that, given his research, he thinks that this is the best location for this type of development.
“I know that you have many areas it can go, but for places where multifamily, from a proper planning perspective, we thought it should go here, where it has the access points and where the residents will be shopping in Menomonee Falls itself,” Simon said.
The Plan Commission did not take any official action on the matter.