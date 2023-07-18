MUSKEGO — A Muskego man intends to enter a plea to a federal charge alleging he cashed hundreds of checks for friends without registering with state and federal as a money transmitting business, according to a plea agreement filed in the case Friday.
Jorge Torres is charged with conducting an unlicensed money transmitting business without proper state and federal licensing. He acknowledged his guilt in a filing Friday. The offense is punishable by up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and $250,000 in fines.
Defense attorney Kathleen Quinn declined to comment on the case Monday.
According to documents in the case, Torres operated a drywall business called Torres, Inc., out of his Muskego home. Some of the people he worked with did not have bank accounts, so he cashed checks for numerous individuals from January 2014 into August 2018, for a fee. He did so about 136 times, federal prosecutors said.
But, they added, he never registered his services as a money transmitting business as required under state and federal law. The fees and other income from the transactions were not reported to the IRS and amounted to an aggregate loss to the IRS of $323,667 for the years 2014 through 2018.
The case will go to a magistrate judge for a plea hearing, with the magistrate then submitting a report to U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller regarding sentencing.