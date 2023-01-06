BROOKFIELD — The Wheel & Sprocket development neighborhood information meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday in the multi-purpose room of the senior center in City Hall, 2000 N. Calhoun Road.
The new development proposal for Capitol Drive and Lilly Road includes a four-story development along Capitol Drive — a change from the initial plans this summer that included renderings for a five-story complex.
The first story would house retail, including Wheel & Sprocket, while the upper three stories would accommodate a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom townhouses, with a total of 75 units included in the plans. Prior iterations of the proposal featured traditional apartment units.
The most current information on the project can be viewed at
https://www.ci.brookfield.wi.us/709/Development-Projects.
Neighborhood information meetings are a way for the public to ask questions and provide input to city staff and the developers. Written comments can be submitted at this meeting. There will also be a public hearing to be scheduled in the future where residents can submit comments via email or in person.