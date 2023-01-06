Residents opposed to mixed-use building for Wheel & Sprocket

A proposed mixed-use building with 10 townhomes is proposed at the corner of Capitol Drive and Lilly Road in Brookfield.

 

 Kubala Washatko Architects

BROOKFIELD — The Wheel & Sprocket development neighborhood information meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday in the multi-purpose room of the senior center in City Hall, 2000 N. Calhoun Road.

The new development proposal for Capitol Drive and Lilly Road includes a four-story development along Capitol Drive — a change from the initial plans this summer that included renderings for a five-story complex.

The first story would house retail, including Wheel & Sprocket, while the upper three stories would accommodate a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom townhouses, with a total of 75 units included in the plans. Prior iterations of the proposal featured traditional apartment units.

The most current information on the project can be viewed at

https://www.ci.brookfield.wi.us/709/Development-Projects.

Neighborhood information meetings are a way for the public to ask questions and provide input to city staff and the developers. Written comments can be submitted at this meeting. There will also be a public hearing to be scheduled in the future where residents can submit comments via email or in person.