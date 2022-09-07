WAUKESHA — The Neighbors Bar & Grille, S16W22255 Arcadian Ave., celebrated its 13th anniversary on Sunday of starting the business, which originally opened in September of 2009. The restaurant will also be featured on an online show called “America’s Best Restaurant” after filming takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The online show will feature some of their popular food items that customers are currently selecting on the restaurant’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TheNeighbors-BarAndGrille.
“I was shocked because that’s a big deal,” said Chris Potratz, Neighbors’ co-owner. “But I wasn’t really surprised because I know our food is really good and our service is up to standards. It was a very proud moment.”
The show features multiple episodes everyday and is listed as the go-to channel for finding restaurants around the U.S. that offer amazing food, but that many people would never know about.
The producers reached out after learning about them through their online presence, reviews and hearing raves from customers in the area.
Ginney McAdams has been attending the restaurant since they first opened 13 years ago. She describes Neighbors as having great food and great service. She has a particular love for their “Monday Mexican” special every Monday and their pasta special on Tuesday.
Their homemade pasta receives positive reviews from customers, praising its quality and. Potratz makes it every week for their Tuesday special after being taught how to do so by his mom and previous owner of the restaurant, Gemma Langenwalter. The pasta making will be featured on the online show.
Annual anniversary party
This year’s anniversary celebrating 13 years of business was bittersweet for the family behind the bar.
“This one was a little bit tougher this year because our father passed away in November unexpectedly. It was an emotional day without him being there,” said Potratz.
Potratz’s father Duane Langenwalter and his wife Gemma owned the bar until 2016 when Potratz and his sister and co-owner, Sarah San-Miguel, bought it from them. Duane continued on with the family business by assisting as the “fixerupper” guy for the building.
McAdams developed a relationship with the family over the past 13 years and is very good friends with Potratz and San-Miguel. She attended Sunday’s anniversary party with her husband.
“I think they’re great. They’re young people. I admire them quite a bit because this is definitely a family-owned and ran business,” said McAdams. “It was very sad when Duane passed away.”
Around the time of his death, a memorial party was held for Duane. According to McAdams, many people including customers and regulars attended. A local artist made a portrait of Duane that is now hanging in The Neighbor’s Bar and Grille building.
Legacy and future
Over the years, the bar and grille has managed to overcome milestones, one being the impacts of COVID-19. Though the pandemic had an effect, they managed to stay afloat through their to-go business they started on the first Friday of the shutdown.
“Our to-go business sales were insane,” said Potratz. “We have had so much support from the community, I just can’t stress that enough. The amount of support from our regular customers and customers in general got us over the hump to keep us rockin’ and rollin’ through business like that.”
Though food costs are considerably high and is a big challenge for the business, it is still moving at a good pace. According to Potratz, they are currently above average compared to business in the past few years and customers continue coming out to support them.
Potratz said they want to keep going and hopefully build new clientele. He hopes the online show will provide them with a platform to bring in new customers.
The Neighbors Bar & Grille has been a staple in the community for 13 years and is described as a great place filled with caring people who take care of their employees and customers.
“Neighbors become friends and friends become family,” said McAdams.