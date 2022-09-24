PEWAUKEE — A new 141-unit senior lifestyle community is coming to Pewaukee.
Matter Development and ICAP Development announced their first joint venture, a senior lifestyle community called The Westerly in partnership with local operator Koru Health. In May, the village approved the project on a 4.7-acre site across from the Meadow Creek Market shopping center.
The Westerly will feature 141 units of independent living, assisted living, memory care, and a specialty care suite. The community aims to move senior living in a new direction with the tagline “Free to Be,” which highlights the relaxed nature of the Lake Country area.
The community will offer various amenities, including an aquatic center, The Comet Club social and dining room, a tea room, health and fitness center, a rooftop patio, and a secure outdoor memory care courtyard. Special services will include a dining program, nurse-supervised staff, scheduled programming and activities, and higher levels of specialized care.
“Seniors in Pewaukee want a supportive community that is closely connected to the comfort and charm of Lake Country living,” says Matter Development CEO Aaron Matter in a statement. “Our philosophy is that resident care isn’t provided just inside our buildings, care comes from the family and the community as well. We believe it’s important for seniors to remain closely linked to the daily lives and routines they’ve grown accustomed to.”
The project architect is Galbraith Carnahan Architects, the civil engineer is Pinnacle Engineering, and interiors are designed by O+O Studio.