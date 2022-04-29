New Berlin bakeshop has family baked into its heart

NEW BERLIN — Amanda and Joe Volpentesta want people to know their whole family is launching their first business together. The couple is opening NotJoeAverage Bakehouse & Deli, 2601 S. Sunnyslope Road, on May 31.
NotJoeAverage will be a convenient source for a quick coffee or lunch, takehome home-cooked food and bakery goods.
The couple, married for 13 years, has been mulling over the idea for over five years.
“We just gathered inspiration from life such as family vacations. The kind of places we wanted to have,” Amanda Volpentesta said.
It was during the height of the pandemic when they finally made the leap.
“The kids (ages 17, 13, and 6) were home from school and we were having 15-hour work days. It felt like pursing our dream was a problem solver than anything,” Volpentesta said.
Their children will have their folks around and can help out a little with the shop.
Volpentesta said they found an old office building online. While it was not love at first sight, they knew they found their spot, she said. The couple along with willing family members have been working on the renovation since October.
“We are finally getting closer to the finish line here,” she said.
It wasn’t easy to create their first business. They had to get through red tape, financial challenges and other hiccups.
“You live and you learn. Sink or swim,” Volpentesta said.
She described it as scary and exciting at the same time.
Family faves
The shop will offer a variety of baked goods such as breads, rolls and donuts. One item Volpentesta highlighted was the NotJoeAverage signature 9” Donut for Two. It comes with or without buttercream layering. The deli will offer sandwiches, salads, soups and sides such as Mom’s signature potato or pasta salad. There will also be jars of goodies such as jams, apple butter, salsa and more.
“Everything in our store is from family recipes, tried and true,” she said.
There will be a coffee, cappuccino and drink bar.
On the weekends there will be hot ham and rolls, taco dip, veggie, fruit and cheese and sausage platters and Mamaw’s Famous Sticky Buns.
For every significant holiday, special occasion or sporting event, the shop will feature specially made foods, baked and decorated goods and signature take-andbake sides.
One Saturday evening per month, June through October, they will host a corn roast that will feature grilled meats and fried funnel cakes. There will also be yard games outside.
Portions of the monthly events’ profits will go to selected charities that are close to the couple, such as at-risk youth and women, autism, veterans’ organizations and more.
A 5% discount is given to military members, police, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors and teachers, both retired and active, with proof of membership.
Nostalgic decor
Amanda and Joe love going to candy stores in the Wisconsin Dells and finding throwback candy. The couple will offer a vintage candy bar with a timeline going back decades. Volpentesta said one candy that will be offered is from the 1920s.
“We are really shooting for things we saw as kids,” she said.
Throughout the shop will be family items displayed such as her grandmother’s cook book or grandfather’s license plate with their plate collection.
“There are many family Easter eggs in here,” she said.
Volpentesta added they love knowing where the decor came from and honoring family members.
“My granddad, Ralph Parker, is one of the main reasons why we have been able to do this,” she said.
When working on the shop, it was Parker’s tools that they used.
“There were moments when we would stop and think Granddad would be so proud of us right now,”she said.
Volpentesta also praised her mother, Nancy Konegni, for helping the couple through the business launch.
“She has been amazing. We have had every single family member in here working,” she said.
Visit the Facebook page or website for pop-up sales events and other information at www.notjoeaverage.com/.