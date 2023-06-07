NEW BERLIN — The Cousins Subs at 16005 W. National Ave. is officially open for business after an extensive remodel. On Thursday, the business celebrated its grand re-opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony including store staff and executive team members.
This Cousins Subs location now reflects the brand’s signature “Milwaukee Sub Shop” look and features natural wood, stone, and metal accents. An updated logo and digital menu boards were also added. The restaurant first opened in New Berlin in 1996.
A full menu of subs for dine in, drive-thru, pickup, and delivery is available. Catering orders through the New Berlin location can be made on the Cousins Subs website at cousinssubs.com.
This location is open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.