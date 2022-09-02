New Berlin Liquor now offering U-Haul rentals

NEW BERLIN — U-Haul Company of Wisconsin, Inc. announced this week that New Berlin Liquor signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer and will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.
U-Haul has teamed up with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. More than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their UHaul affiliation, according to a statement. In renting from a U-Haul dealer, customers are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.
New Berlin Liquor owner Dalip Singh is proud to team up with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Waukesha County, according to a statement.
U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 allows customers to create an online account and pick up their U-Haul at any hour using the online account with photo feature and GPS.
Business hours for the liquor store at 12940 W. National Ave. are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 262-786-2260 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-New Berlin-WI-98944/038086/.
Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.