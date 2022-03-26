HARTLAND — Emma Cuomo, 23, was all smiles as she talked about starting her first job on Monday.
“I would say maybe I can pour coffee for a customer or make a latte,” Cuomo said.
She already has plans for her first paycheck, a special dinner with her parents and possibly her boss. Her new boss, Mackenzie Edinger, is a former Kettle Moraine High School classmate. Edinger’s new business, Inclusion Coffee Co., opens Monday at 3152 Village Square Drive. She was inspired by Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a nationwide coffee shop, launched by a couple with children with Down syndrome.
“It’s parents that started a business for their kids who have disabilities. I thought it was a super cool idea,” Edinger said.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
Edinger received her undergraduate degree in early childhood and special education from UW-Whitewater, and is currently studying for her master’s in educational leadership and policy analysis at UW-Madison.
The goal for Inclusion Coffee is for 50% of its staff to be people with disabilities.
Edinger said she understands there are not a lot of opportunities for people with special needs in the community.
“I wanted to make sure to make that opportunity available for those would would like to work here,” she said.
The graduate student has always wanted to have a place where people with disabilities felt equal and valued.
Equal also means giving people a shot at using their strengths and skills that go beyond just stacking trays or cleaning.
“I want them to be able to make coffee and food. A lot of restaurants I’ve seen has people doing the cleaning and I just feel like they have a ton of other skills,” Edinger said.
She added she wants her staff to be able to do everything in the shop that anyone else can do.
Her employees come with varying skills and abilities. She has a number of people with strong customer service skills. Edinger has different areas such as the cash register, beverage machine and food line for people to work at.
She described Cuomo as being very good at talking with everyone and meeting new people.
The shop’s employees will be learning on the job instead of training sessions. Edinger said she wants her staff, for example, to make a sandwich after it is ordered and learn the process.
Cuomo is eager to learn how to make the products as she helps her dad with cooking at home.
The shop is spacious with a bar for people to sit at. There are several tables and on a shelf there will be games and books for customers to enjoy. The shop will offer coffee drinks, juices, smoothies, freshly made bakery, breakfast sandwiches and dishes, sandwiches, panini and pinsa. “It sounds delicious,” Cuomo said. The shop also has a drive-thru for customers who are on the go. The store opens at 6 a.m. on Monday.
“Everyone is excited,” Edinger said. For more information, visit https:// inclusioncoffeecompany.com/.