WAUKESHA — By a vote of 3-1 the Finance Committee approved a term sheet for a proposed 60-room hotel on Tuesday. The business would be developed by the Cobblestone Hotels Company, which plans to include a ground-floor restaurant and some on-site parking.
The site of the project would be on Wisconsin Avenue between North Grand and Clinton Street. The project is contingent on a boundary amendment by the Common Council and would be assisted by funds from Tax Incremental District 17. The final project is expected to add $9 million to the city’s tax base and create 16-23 new jobs.
Community Development Director Jennifer Andrews said this would be the first major non-housing related commercial investment by the city since The Clarke Hotel in 2012.
“We spent about half or what we projected in that TID (17),” Andrews said. “I couldn’t think of a better use of a TID then this project” The site will include about 25 on-site parking sites with any additional parking needs to be met by the city’s parking ramp one block away.
“My concern has always been is there enough downtown parking,” Alderman Rick Lemke said. “I think there is plenty of space available (in the city ramp).”
Andrews said the hotel would need to use about 3540 of the available spaces in the 450-space city ramp. Based on the structure that is usually only utilized to about 60% capacity, Andrews said this would not detract from the overall downtown parking availability. The city says it proposes to provide funds to the developer to offset the cost of constructing certain improvements, including but not limited to demolition of the existing building, removal of existing surface parking lots and driveways, site grading, drainage, utilities, and the hotel building construction.
Alderman Daniel Manion said he would voting for approval because this project makes sense.
“I have been somewhat critical of commercial TIFs,” Manion said. “I’m going to support this because it a commercial TIF but it’s not a strip mall. It’s a good project.”
The lone no vote on using TIF money for this project came from Alderman Frank McElderry, who questioned if this was a good project for the city to support. Andrews responded that the planned site of the project has been vacant for three years for a reason.
“There is a lot of added expense to building on this site,” Andrews said. “It can’t make it without a TIF. Redevelopments are harder to put together because of the cost.”
The city contribution would be a combination of an initial $1 million to be paid to the developer upon issuance of a certificate of occupancy and a maximum of $400,000 structured as “pay-as-you-go” tax-incremental financing. The projected plan would see the money paid back to the TID over 12 years.
The financial assistance would be contingent on the successful amendment of Tax Incremental Finance District Number 17 and approval of a development agreement by the Common Council. There would be no obligation to provide additional financial assistance provided beyond what is outlined above if the developer incurs additional or unexpected development costs.
Andrews said the developer would like to break ground by early fall