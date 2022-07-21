MUKWONAGO — A new drive-thru coffee shop is proposed to be added as an addition at the end of the strip mall in the village at 827 S. Rochester St.
The proposal, from applicant Ulrich Jentzsch, would put the coffee shop next to the proposed alteration at the Subway restaurant, next to the Subway drive-thru.
The request includes changing the zoning of the property from multi-tenant commercial to B-2. The proposed outdoor patio would need to be approved separately. Renderings show four tables on a concrete patio next to the proposed 1,848 square foot coffee shop. Decorative fencing is also proposed around the outdoor patio by the front door of the shop.
According to village documents, following staff review, an issue arose with the functionality of the drive-thru lanes. Under the proposed layout, six vehicles can be accommodated with the proposed layout. In some instances, queuing vehicles may also block the traffic lanes within the parking lot area. According to village documents, public safety related to vehicle movement should be thoroughly evaluated before issuing the conditional use approval.
The site plan was revised to include a speed bump and directional signs on the northeast corner of the building. In addition, a vehicle with an attached boat trailer is depicted for exiting the drive-thru lane.
At a June Village Board meeting, the item was approved 4-3. Some board members referenced safety concerns related to the drive-thru. The proposal, with updated renderings, will likely be brought before the Plan Commission for review.