MUSKEGO — The Local opened in Muskego a year and a half ago. Since opening, The Local has become a hot spot for diners in the area. While the atmosphere is cozy and the staff makes you feel like you’re part of the family, what brings people in is the food.
Head chef Sarah Stockinger debuted a new menu on July 6. The menu features her culinary creations, with a few of The Local’s popular dishes from their old menu in the mix. The 27-year-old has created a menu that takes comfort food to the next level.
Stockinger has been the head chef for almost a year, but her culinary career began back in 2013.
“I was waitstaff at an old people’s home. I was sick of serving plates instead of cooking them, so I asked the chef if I could cook. He was more than willing to teach me,” explained Stockinger.
That position turned into an apprentice, which continued until that chef was fired. Stockinger then ventured on in her culinary career, working at different restaurants, until The Local found her.
“I came in as a line cook. Then shortly after, I became the sous chef, and shortly after that I became the head chef,” said Stockinger.
The owners of The Local, Jeremy Chounard and Joe Vagnini, gave Stockinger creative freedom with the new menu. It has a mouth-watering selection of starters, salads, burgers, and pizzas.
“A lot of it is food that I would want to eat. Here in Muskego, it’s a lot of comfort food and familiar food,” said Stockinger. “I take inspiration from dishes that my mom made when I was growing up. Dishes that I would want to eat that would also appeal to the people of Muskego.”
While the menu offers a lot of choices, the food at The Local doesn’t stop with the printed menu.
“I do two specials every week,” said Stockinger. One of her recent popular specials combined many classic comfort dishes in one. “It was Texas toast, then meatloaf with a ketchup brown sugar glaze, and then topped with cheddar, chive mashed potatoes, brown gravy, and French fried onions.”
The weekly specials are posted to The Local’s Facebook page. While Stockinger’s goal is not to repeat her specials, many of them are so popular that customers ask to order them again.
“A lot of the new menu is specials that went well and were really liked. It helped me know what to put on the menu because it was hard to choose,” said Stockinger. “I’ve been doing two specials a week since last July. I’ve only repeated a few of them because people asked for them again, but my goal is to go a whole year and not repeat the same thing twice.”
In a male-dominated career, Stockinger stands out from the rest. She’s overcome the difficulties that come with being a young, female, head chef.
“For the most part, throughout my career and being the boss of men that are older than you, they do not want to listen to you,” said Stockinger.
Stockinger stressed that without the amount of support that she gets from both Chounard and Vagnini, the menu for The Local wouldn’t have been possible.
“It’s amazing how much more you can do when people support you. You aren’t scared to do anything,” said Stockinger.