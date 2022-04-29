New location for Waukesha State Bank’s Prairie Trust, Wealth Management

CITY OF PEWAUKEE — Prairie Trust, a division of Waukesha State Bank, and Waukesha State Bank Wealth Management celebrated the opening of their new headquarters located in the City of Pewaukee on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The new office, which opened Feb. 7, is located at N16-W23321 Stone Ridge Drive. Waukesha County Business Alliance President & CEO Suzanne Kelley, local business representatives, clients and Prairie Trust and Waukesha State Bank officials attended the event.
“2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Prairie Trust and Waukesha State Bank Wealth Management. Over the last 50 years, we have grown to 25 full-time employees and have over $1 billion in assets under administration,” stated Victor Schultz, Waukesha State Bank Wealth Management president & chief fiduciary officer. “This new headquarter location will allow us options for future growth.” Pictured is Waukesha County Business Alliance President & CEO Suzanne Kelley (left of center) with Prairie Trust and Waukesha State Bank Wealth management employees.