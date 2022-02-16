WAUKESHA — Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse, 319 S Prairie Ave., a business with an extensive Waukesha history dating back to the mid-1800s, will see new owners since longtime owners Marty and Tom Loppnow announced they will be retiring from the business.

According to the business’s history, the business dates back to March 3, 1843, when 160 acres of land was deeded by President John Tyler to Nathanial Walton. A section of the land was sold to Robert Schneck in 1902 and the first flower shop was established in 1904 by the Schneck and Bliese families on Main Street in Waukesha. Several buildings remain from 1907, including a small barn, which at one time held wagons used for flower delivery.

In 1961, the business was purchased by Henry and Sylvia Schwab. The business was later passed along to the Loppnow family in 1976 with sons Tom and Marty becoming partners and owners in 1996.

Marty Loppnow said they decided to sell the business because the timing was right and they are heading into retirement age.

“We’ve done everything we’ve wanted to achieve here at Waukesha Floral and we’re happy to have been a part of the community for 40 years,” he said. “We just decided it was time for fresh ownership to come in (with) fresh, fun, fabulous ideas.”

Marty said they are helping the Haut family with training in the floral business. They plan to help guide them throughout 2022.

“It’s very important to keep the continuity of Waukesha Floral,” he said. “We’ve kind of built a culture here that we want to make sure travels on, so the customer sees a seamless transition … so yes, it’s almost like they’re in school right now, really teaching them the ins and outs of all the things we do on a daily basis and of course the special (events and holidays) we do too.”

2021 was Waukesha Floral’s biggest year ever. The second-biggest year was 2020.

“Flower consumption has gone way up because people are just embracing life and embracing their feelings (and) sending flowers to people,” he said. “It’s just been a very neat thing to be involved in. We were up almost a third last year over our previous year because of the Ryder Cup, because we did 146 weddings last year, because we had an awful lot of person-to-person flower giving last year — and we also had a record greenhouse season.” Marty said once Waukesha Floral went up for sale, he and his brother, Tom, started giving tours to interested buyers. As soon as they met Rebecca and David Haut, they knew they were the right ones.

Haut family

Rebecca Haut told The Freeman that she and David have always wanted to own their own business, both coming from entrepreneurial families.

“Both of our parents were small business owners and they kind of encouraged us along the way,” she said.

The couple had been looking for approximately six years for the right business.

“The moment we walked into Waukesha Floral we knew that it felt right and that it was a good fit and something new and different and exciting for us to learn,” she said. “We do not have experience in the floral industry but we’re very excited to be a part of it and learn from Marty and Tom.”

So far, Rebecca said things have been going very well. David said Valentine’s Day on Monday, their first holiday, was very busy with walk-in business.

“Last-minute orders and deliveries were very, very busy so it was a big success,” he said. “It was a great learning curve for us as our first holiday.”

David, from Menomonee Falls, and Rebecca, from Racine, now live in Waukesha and have children who attend Pewaukee schools. So far, Rebecca said they have received very positive feedback from the community.

“We definitely look forward to serving our existing customers, providing the same level of care and customer service that the Loppnows have, so we’re really excited to be learning from them and having them kind of guide us through this transition,” Rebecca said.

To view the business’s website, visit https://waukeshafloral.com.