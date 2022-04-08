New pizza and chicken restaurant could come to Mukwonago

MUKWONAGO — A restaurant serving up specialty pizzas, broasted chicken, and appetizers in South Dakota, Nebraska, and North Dakota could be coming to Mukwonago this summer.
Kris and Alicia Ganske are hoping to replace the now-empty Mukwonago Family Restaurant, 1015 East Veterans Way, with Boss’ Pizza and Chicken Restaurant.
Kris Ganske and his wife Alicia own two businesses in the Mukwonago area, Anytime Fitness and Bright Reflections tanning salon, and have lived in the area for four years. He said the former Mukwonago Family Restaurant, which had a fire in 2020, has been staring him the face. After looking up Boss’ Pizza and Chicken, he had an epiphany.
“Since I’ve been there the biggest need I heard this town needs is a great pizza restaurant and great atmosphere,” Ganske said.
After reaching Boss,’ he felt there was an opportunity to bring the franchise to Wisconsin.
The Ganske family has plans to bring fire pits outside and have live music for a nice outdoor dining experience. There is a lower level of the building, which the couple will use for weddings and other events.
Because the building already was a restaurant, Ganske doesn’t think the approval process will take a long time.
They plan on the restaurant being a place for school athletes to hang out. The table tops will be decorated with old newspaper clippings under glass. Local sports jerseys will also be hung up around the restaurant.
Tie to Jackson Sparks, Waukesha Blazers
The restaurant will have a tie to Jackson Sparks, a Mukwonago resident and athlete, killed as a result of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. Sparks’ 12-year-old brother, Tucker, was also hospitalized but survived.
Jackson and Tucker loved baseball and had a passion for it. They played in their backyard, they played baseball video games, they cheered on their local team and they also played baseball competitively with the Waukesha Blazers.
The Ganske family knows the Sparks from their tanning business.
“We plan to have something on the menu dedicated to Jackson,” Ganske said.
Variety of pizza
The couple is very excited to bring Boss’ to Wisconsin.
“These guys are growing where they are at. They really want to hit the Midwest,” Kris Ganske said.
The restaurant will have a large amount of different pizza creations, over 30, such as Founding Father which is marinara, beef, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, ranch and crushed red peppers. Pulled Pig has BBQ sauce, pulled pig, pepper jack cheese. Super Boss Pizza features Super Boss Sauce, jalapenos, spicy sausage, pepper jack, pepperoni, ranch dressing and much more. There is a cauliflower crust for more health-conscious patrons.
Chicken can be ordered as a dinner or family dinner.
“One of the secrets of what makes Boss’ chicken so tantalizing is that it’s broasted, not fried or baked. Broasted chicken is why we can go toe-to-toe with the biggest restaurant chains in the country and win awards for Best Local Chicken,” the franchise website said.
There are also sandwiches, pasta, appetizers, salads and desserts.
For more information, visit www.bosspizzaandchicken.com.