SUSSEX — Espire Homes, in partnership with SCI Real Estate, announced Wednesday its new Redford Hills subdivision located in the Arrowhead School District. The 2023 MBA Parade of Homes site is a new 45 single-family lot community that combines natural beauty with convenient access to a host of local amenities, according to a statement.
“This 2023 Parade of Homes site has been thoughtfully planned and will serve as a beautiful new home for our future residents,” said Village President Anthony LeDonne at the groundbreaking. “Well-planned subdivisions, such as this one, allow us to provide the services, quality of life and amenities our residents deserve.”
The subdivision creates a setting for homeowners to build new homes with walking trails, sidewalks and close proximity to Interstate 94. Close to the local library, civic center, dining, shopping and entertainment options, the local community is a short drive from recreational trails, inland lakes, parks, ski hills and golf courses.
The 45 single-family lots range from 15,000 square feet to 110,000 square feet.
“It’s been great working with Espire Homes and the village of Sussex to develop this neighborhood,” said John Selino, president of SCI Real Estate, in a statement. “We’re excited to bring this gorgeous community to the heart of Lake Country To explore available lots or learn more about the subdivision, visit redfordhills.com or call 414-573-1428.