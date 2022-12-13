No injuries in Texas Roadhouse fire

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Fire and Police departments responded to a call of a structure fire at Texas Roadhouse just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to a press release from the fire department.
According to the release, a passerby called the fire in to emergency services. When the fire department arrived at the restaurant at 2513 Plaza Court. in Waukesha, they came upon a bustling restaurant that appeared to be operating normally. However, a large volume of smoke was coming from the roof.
Fire crews were able to access the roof and found the fire in the hood and duct system coming from the kitchen The building was quickly evacuated with the help of the police department and the fire was extinguished.
Estimates of the total damage to the restaurant are around $50,000.