WAUKESHA — On a muggy Thursday three people are loading a van full of computer equipment outside North American Computer’s store. On the windows at 147 W. Broadway, colorful printing paper is taped indicating a closing sale. Owner Ryan Brevold said after 38 years the business is shutting down in 10 days.
The business was started by Harlan Pilon in a basement of a church where the Waukesha Freeman building stands today. The store moved to its current location in 1986. Pilon fixed up Commodore and Apple computers for the Waukesha School District.
Brevold took over the computer store 29 years ago.
“I went to school for electronics and technology and came here as a co-op student and fixed computers for 12 years and my wife and I bought it from my boss because he was about to retire,” Brevold said.
Pilon stayed on for another six years before retiring.
Brevold recalled fixing computers before the internet became a big deal in our culture. He recalled a dial-up modem and no graphics.
On Thursday he displayed a heavy hard drive from 1984 which holds eight floppy disks.
“Technology has gotten so much better and faster,” Brevold said.
Data used to be saved on floppy disks and CDs and zip drives. Now there are flash and thumb drives.
“Storage has gotten much cheaper and performance of computers have become faster,” he said. “That (PC repair) is dying off and young people don’t need us any more.”
Younger people, according to the business owner, use their cellphones to connect to Google and have access to what they need. His biggest demographic of clients became people over 60 years or older.
“We did a lot of hand holding and walk them through and make them feel comfortable. They are getting to the age where they’re not using computers but use tablets. We don’t do tablets,” he said. He added the shop was very busy during the pandemic due to people needing computer repairs at home.
Unfortunately, along with the technological improvements, scammers have gotten smarter with hacking. They hack into government and academic institutions.
“This has changed a lot with ransomware and hacking threats. We don’t feel comfortable working with businesses anymore,” Brevold said.
“I was losing sleep at night. It’s not a matter of if it will happen but when.”
Due to all the breaches and threats, Brevold decided to close. He plans to semi-retire and do something different from working with computers.
A success story
On the wall are thank-you cards from past clients showing appreciation for the shop’s help. Greg Danielsen is very thankful to the shop and Brevold for helping him develop his career. Danielsen remembered being a Waukesha West student who was interested in computers.
“I went in there and started asking questions and the owners were all enthralled to teach me,” Danielsen said.
They gave him old computer equipment to play with and he started working on his skills.
“It helped me become the engineer I am today,” he said.
Danielsen is a test engineer at Rockwell Automation, where he develops test equipment worldwide for products the company makes and sells.
His career now is a far cry from Commodore 64s and IBM type of computers.
“When I would run into road blocks (the shop owners) would help me out and would tell me what disk I needed or piece,” Danielsen said.
After a while he lost contact with Brevold and Pilon until he recently heard about the store closing.
“I noticed there was a sign they were closing so I figured I would go back in and thank them for helping me out,” Danielsen said.
He and a friend recently went to North American Computer and picked up some retro computer equipment, as both are collectors.
“It was good to see him (Brevold),” Danielsen said.