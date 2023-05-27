PEWAUKEE — In honor of its 100th anniversary, North Shore Bank unveiled its kindness-themed public art installation on Tuesday. The village also commemorated the occasion by designating May 23, 2023 as “Be Kind Day.”
The public art installation involves 7 feet tall and 4 feet wide letters spelling out the words “Be Kind” made by Milwaukee muralist Emma Daisy Gertel. The art made its debut last year at the bank’s North End branch in Milwaukee and was relaunched this year at 120 Wisconsin Ave. in Pewaukee, adjacent to the local North Shore Bank branch. The community can engage with the art now through August.
At the unveiling, North Shore Bank also awarded the Kiwanis Club of Pewaukee a check for $1,097 in conjunction with the bank’s give-back metered parking system that was installed at the Pewaukee branch last year. This switched the bank from a privately-owned parking lot to the community give-back system. All proceeds from the metered lot are returned to the community. This year, the Kiwanis Club of Pewaukee was randomly selected to receive the funds.