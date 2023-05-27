NEW BERLIN — A New Berlin man has received an award for supporting an Oconomowoc woman with a husband serving in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
Anthony Mlachnik, advisor and leader of NorthRock Partners’ Milwaukee office, was honored with the Patriot Award to salute his support of the family of a staff member whose spouse is serving in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
Mlachnik was nominated for the award by NorthRock Partners Client Services Associate Andrea Paulson, whose husband, Blake Paulson, is serving in the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade of the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
The Patriot Award is given by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.
Andrea Paulson said Mlachnik’s support for their family during her husband’s deployment overseas is to be commended.
“Anthony has shown, since the beginning, a tremendous amount of support for not only myself but our whole family. He constantly checks in on how we are doing, asking what he can do to help. He has been patient and understanding of my crazy schedule with having to pick up the kids or running them around for sports, doctor appointments, etc.,” Paulson stated in her nomination.
“Anthony genuinely cares, doing everything from coordinating a care basket to creating a flexible schedule, and even helping me get 500 Milwaukee Bucks T-shirts to give to the soldiers at the send-off ceremony. With all the additional stress that comes with being a family of a deployed soldier, it’s such a gift to work at a place that goes above and beyond to support our family,” Paulson said.
