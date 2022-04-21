WAUKESHA — “Hair is hair,” according to barber David Vazquez. The 22-year hair professional, who owns a barber shop in West Allis, opened up Mr.V.’s Barberia, 264 South St., in Waukesha in March.
The barber shop industry keeps evolving and growing. As an artist, according to Vazquez, it is important to adapt with the times.
“It’s not older guys and military cuts. We (barber shop industry) are put in this box,” Vazquez said.
Despite his vintage barber shop chairs, the owner wants people to know his services are not gender- or age-specific. Haircut requests run the gamut of fading, shaves, shading, sculpting and other services.
“This is a barber shop setting for anyone. For any hair. People say barber shops are for men and salons are for women. That’s not true,” he said.
He pointed out there are women who are barbers and men who are salon stylists.
“For me, I’m trying to broaden it. It’s human hair. Hair is hair,” Vazquez said.
He is trying to break with the contemporary barbershop image or message of being for only men.
“I cut my mother’s (hair) her whole life. She does not get a guy haircut. She gets a woman’s haircut,” Vazquez said.
Vintage and modern
Creativity doesn’t only apply to hair, but the mood of the place. Vazquez enjoys the natural interaction between customers and barbers. Both locations have sports memorabilia as a conversation starter. There are also old-fashioned barber shop advertisements on the wall.
He hopes to add more Waukesha-specific pieces such as vintage photos of how the city looked in the past.
In his shop there is one long mirror, allowing for the free flow of conversation. In other places there are divided mirrors for each chair.
The long mirror is a traditional barbershop style. Back then barbers would encourage chatter. Now there are divided mirrors which only encourages conversation between the barber and one patron, according to Vazquez.
Speaking of chairs, the owner collects vintage barber shop chairs from the ‘60s and other equipment. The items are in both of his locations.
“In the eras of the past there was so much craftsmanship and attention to detail. Materials used were metal and chrome, which was very heavy,” Vazquez said.
Open in Waukesha
A draw for opening in Waukesha was to expand his business but also be near his new wife Erica Vazquez, owner of The Downtown Dog Spa.
“It came out perfect; we are now on the same block,” he said.
Juggling two locations and a third business means more help is needed, he said. Vazquez is looking for barbers for both the West Allis and Waukesha locations and is excited to meet new people.
“We are always looking for more talent. I always tell the youth if you like cutting hair, there is a place for you to work,” Vazquez said.
The Waukesha location is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For information on Mr. V’s Barberia call 262-349-4252.