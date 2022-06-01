NEW BERLIN — Amanda and Joe Volpentesta want people to know their whole family is launching their first business together. The couple is opening NotJoeAverage Bakehouse & Deli, 2601 S. Sunnyslope Road. The official grand opening will be held starting at 6 a.m. June 7.
NotJoeAverage will be a convenient source for a quick coffee or lunch, takehome home-cooked food and bakery goods.
The shop will offer a variety of baked goods such as breads, rolls and donuts. One item Volpentesta highlighted was the NotJoeAverage signature 9” Donut for Two. It comes with or without buttercream layering. The deli will offer sandwiches, salads, soups and sides such as Mom’s signature potato or pasta salad. There will also be jars of goodies such as jams, apple butter, salsa and more.
There will be a coffee, cappuccino and drink bar.
On the weekends there will be hot ham and rolls, taco dip, veggie, fruit and cheese and sausage platters and Mamaw’s Famous Sticky Buns.
For every significant holiday, special occasion or sporting event, the shop will feature specially made foods, baked and decorated goods and signature take-and-bake sides.
One Saturday evening per month, June through October, they will host a corn roast that will feature grilled meats and fried funnel cakes. There will also be yard games outside.
Monthly events’ profits will go to selected charities that are close to the couple, such as at-risk youths and women, autism, veterans’ organizations and more.
A 5% discount is given to military members, police, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors and teachers, both retired and active, with proof of membership.
Visit the Facebook page or website for pop-up sales events and other information.