BROOKFIELD — O’Leary & Anick, an accounting firm, moved its location from Wauwatosa to Brookfield and is now in Suite 120 at 13400 Bishops Lane.
The business is located off of Bluemound Road near Sunny Slope and Elm Grove roads. O’Leary & Anick is looking to continue its efforts to better serve the nonprofit community, and the new location will offer expanded hiring opportunities for the firm to attract and retain additional staff, according to a statement.
“We are excited for this move and the opportunity it presents,” said President and CEO Kevin O’Leary in a statement. “This new location will allow us to expand our business model and dedicate more resources to the nonprofit agencies we currently serve, as well as those we hope to serve in the future.”
Visit O’Leary & Anick online at https://bit.ly/3Vrc9hv or at their new location in Brookfield.