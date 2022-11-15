HARTLAND — The Delafield Police Department announced Monday that they have been contacted by multiple customers of Studio 83 Pilates, 3047 Village Square Drive, regarding potential fraud.
This is an ongoing investigation and the police are working with the Waukesha County District Attorneys Office.
The department is asking anyone who believes that they may be the victim of fraud related to a membership purchased at Studio 83 Pilates, or other related business, to contact the Delafield Police Department via their 24hour dispatch center at 262-446-5070.
The department has no further information at this time.