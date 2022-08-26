WAUKESHA — Students at Otto’s Fine Art Academy busily worked on their assemblage animal projects with paper, cardboard, wire and other found objects on Thursday with owner Melissa Hillmer, in preparation for their gallery showing today.
The sculpture project was a part of a week-long summer camp, the last of 2022. The academy hosted 11 camps for students this summer with a gallery showing of their work at the end of each week.
The camps focus on various art skills, including ceramics, drawing, painting, sewing and sculpture.
“We’re a fine arts school so we really dive deep into different kinds of fine arts,” said Hillmer. “It’s a big staple in the community.”
At Otto’s, the belief is that no two artists are alike. “For this reason, students in all of our programming opportunities choose their own subject matter and work at their own pace,” according to their website.
Since opening in 2004, the supplementary education arts K-12 school strives to help students become artists when they grow up. “If your kid wants to be an artist, they would come here for art classes, and we’ve definitely had a lot of success in that way,” said Hillmer, adding that students who’ve attended the academy went on to become architects and book illustrators.
Hillmer herself is a success story. At age seven, she took classes at the academy when they first opened, and in 2018 Hillmer purchased the business and became the owner.
New location
Ever since Hillmer took over, she knew the academy would expand and become bigger. “It was time to explore another location,” said Hillmer.
Though the COVID pandemic set them back, Hillmer expressed how fortunate the academy was to have picked right back up afterwards. It was an eye opener for her that they were ready to expand.
The new location at 100 Fox St. in Mukwonago is set to open on Sept. 6 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 3 at 3 p.m.
The downtown Mukwonago location already has around 20 students signed up for classes.
“We have a lot of students either transferring from this location (Waukesha) to that location (Mukwonago), and just a lot of outreach from community members that are ready to start classes even though we’re not even open yet,” said Hillmer. “It’s a really beautiful location and a really beautiful area, so it’s very exciting.”
Having known for so long that the academy was ready to expand, they dove into training over the last year, focusing on the Waukesha location and getting it ready to pass the torch to an administrator who will manage it. Hillmer will be out at the new location in Mukwonago.
“It’s been my goal for so long to expand to another location and to see it actually happening and opening in a week and a half is crazy,” said Hillmer. “God has truly blessed me and entrusted me with so much. I know Otto’s will continue to be successful.”