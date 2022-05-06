Otto’s Fine Art Academy to expand with new location in Mukwonago

WAUKESHA —With more students coming from further away to take classes at Otto’s Fine Art Academy, owner Melissa Hillmer decided it was time to expand with a second location in downtown Mukwonago.
First established in 2004, Otto’s has seen continued growth through the years, although it did experience a slump during the pandemic, Hillmer said. She purchased the K-12 supplementary education art school, located at 312 W. Broadway, in 2018. She had been a student at the school starting in 2004 under Monica Otto and has been teaching there since 20212.
“Since taking over Otto’s in 2018, our classes have really picked up. We of course hit a slump during COVID but picked back up right away which has been a huge blessing,” Hillmer said. “I am really passionate about our program and when I surveyed the zip codes of the families and where they were traveling from to come to our weekly classes, we had many families coming from 30 to 40-plus miles away. To me, that signaled that it was time to open another location to reach more families and create better access to our program for students who are traveling great distances already.”
When Hillmer began searching for a location for her second academy about a year ago, she was looking at different towns in southeastern Wisconsin. She was looking for her next location to have a feeling similar to downtown Waukesha with a sense of “community, walkability, access to parks for the kids to visit during our Summer Camps. When I visited downtown Mukwonago I was immediately sold,” she said.
Hillmer said the Mukwonago location on Fox Street will be similar to the downtown Waukesha spot. She would like to add more adult class offerings in the new location. She currently offers two in Waukesha.