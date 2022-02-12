WAUKESHA — Diana Gamboa and her 19-year-old daughter Mechelle are having a good time working together at Dollhouse Flowers & Gifts.
The store at 128 W. Broadway St. opened Feb. 4 after Gamboa said she just wanted to start another business.
“This is basically my little dream,” Gamboa said.
Gamboa also owns DNA Painting and & Cleaning Pros in Waukesha, but her new Waukesha store sells flowers and gifts, which are both items that she said she loves.
And although the store hasn’t been open for long, Gamboa said things have been going great.
“The community has been very welcoming,” Gamboa said.
Things have also been going great with Gamboa’s main employee: her daughter.
Mechelle Gamboa said she wants to become a police officer in Waukesha, but as she works towards that goal, she’s using her free time to help her mom. She said doing so has been great because it’s helped her learn skills that she may not have been able to acquire elsewhere.
“It opened my eye to other possibilities,” Mechelle Gamboa said.
Her mother, too, said it’s been a good experience to have her daughter around. She said although having her daughter working there has been a slightly different experience from what she’s used to, they’ve been able to spend lots of time bonding while on the clock.
The store will be offering its usual items on Valentine’s Day, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For the most up-to-date information about, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thedollhouseflowers/.