CITY OF PEWAUKEE — OwnersEdge Inc. was recently recognized as one of the three top employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) companies in the United States by The ESOP Association.
Based in the City of Pewaukee, OwnersEdge is a 100% ESOP-owned holding company that specializes in investing and building sustainable businesses around the Midwest.
“As an ESOP holding company, we are somewhat unique in the world of ESOPs so being recognized nationally is a significant milestone for OwnersEdge and all of our employee owners,” said Lisa Reardon, CEO and chairman of OwnersEdge, Inc. “We’re continually looking to grow our portfolio and plan to utilize the honor as an entrée when we approach potential companies about joining OwnersEdge.”
Each year at TEA’s National Conference, the organization honors a select group of companies that actively participate in the employee ownership community and demonstrate a dedication to the association’s vision of employee participation, wealth creation and individual dignity and worth.
OwnersEdge was established in 2015 as an ESOP holding company to provide revenue stream diversity and greater returns for its employee owners. During the past seven years, OwnersEdge has expanded rapidly, making seven acquisitions and growing the company to $100 million in revenue.
The OwnersEdge portfolio includes five 100% employee-owned businesses — Asche & Spencer, Baycom, CC& N, Implecho and QComp Technologies — that provide diverse products and services to a variety of market segments ranging from public safety, construction and manufacturing to music production and events.