OCONOMOWOC — Pagenkopf Funeral Home has been at its existing facility in Oconomowoc since 1967 when Kevin Pagenkopf’s grandparents built it. His great-grandparents started the funeral home in 1913 in the Town of Ashippun. Now the funeral home has moved into a bigger location in Summit at 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane. There will be an open house from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.
“We have outgrown our old facility. With the growth in our community being as extended as it is, we really wanted to be able to continue to help all of our families, which was a big part of it,” Cindy Pagenkopf, co-owner, said.
The funeral home’s staff had also outgrown the former facility. As it gained more staff they needed offices. In 2008, the business had two staff members when Cindy and her husband Kevin Pagenkopf took it over. They now have 8 full-time employees and five part-time employees.
“We have tripled our square footage. We are about a 16,000-square-foot facility right now,” Pagenkopf said.
Pagenkopf said this new facility has been in the works for about eight years after she and her husband bought the property.
The new facility will incorporate more ways for people to make their funerals more personal and intimate. They can accommodate small and large services as they now have two chapels. The smaller chapel can accommodate 75 people and the larger chapel can accommodate under 200 people. There is a banquet hall facility across the hall for families who want a space to gather for a small meal or luncheon after a service.
“Besides the fact that we have outgrown our current facility as far as space for our staff and space for families to come and pay their respects, the building isn’t as large as it needs to be. Parking is an issue as well as amenities,” Pagenkopf said.
There are 120 parking spots.
“Over the years what has happened, from being at the old facility, we had become landlocked. Property had been sold off to Culver’s and Landmark and our parking lot started to diminish in size,” Pagenkopf said.
She was unhappy when there was a large service and people had to park across the street and cross it to get to the facility.
“That was a big piece to providing the appropriate accommodations for our family and guests who wanted to pay their respects,” she said.
The new facility also has three arrangement rooms instead of one at the former facility. The rooms provide more space for families to come in and meet with staff.
“We will also have cremation on the premises. We will not have to outsource that service any longer,” Pagenkopf said.
Back in the 1960s, cremation was not discussed in the open, according to the funeral home director and owner. Traditional services were what people typically had. Times have changed and now cremation is 70% of the funeral home’s business.
“That is how much the world has changed,” she said.
Pet cremations
The new facility will also offer pet cremations. Pagenkopf said that is not a service offered in the area, except by a veterinarian.
She said her family experienced the loss of pets several years ago and saw a need to offer that service to other families.
“We’re incorporating pet cremation services in our community because it is something we don’t have a lot of locally and there is a need,” Pagenkopf said. “We’re in the business and there’s already a trust factor. We’re hoping that we can assist in that setting as well.”
As of now, no one has requested funeral services for their pets but Pagenkopf said some people may need that as a way of achieving closure or part of the grieving process. It is “If a family wants to gather in a formal setting for their pet, we can accommodate that,” she said.
For more information visit https://www.pagenkopf.com.