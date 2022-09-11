OCONOMOWOC — If you have driven along Summit Avenue on the south side of the city, you will see a wide-open space where there once was trees and lots of dirt being moved around as the area is prepped for a Panera Bread and more residential and retail buildings.
On Wednesday, the Architectural Commission approved the final pieces of the Panera Bread building plans, according to City Planner Jason Gallo. The 3,500-square-foot restaurant is planned for 1414 Olympia Fields Drive, with one side facing Summit Avenue. The restaurant, which serves sandwiches, soups, bakery and beverages, will have a drive-thru.
Building plans for a multitenant building at the southwest corner of the intersection of Summit Avenue and Olympia Fields Drive was postponed during the Architectural Commission meeting in order for some minor changes to be made with the building design plans, Gallo said. The proposal is for an 8,140-square-foot building with five tenants. One tenant could have a drive-thru window. It is likely the building plans will be on the Architectural Commission meeting agenda in October, he said.
However, site plans for the same multi-tenant building proposed for the intersection of Summit Avenue and Olympia Fields Drive was approved by the Plan Commission on Wednesday.