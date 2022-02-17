WAUKESHA – Waukesha-based Pat’s Rib Place was forced to shut down their original location last October due to the pandemic and a shortage of workers, amidst the opening of a new second location in Milwaukee. Now, the owners of the longtime Waukesha business hope to reopen the local location — once they find the staff.
According to business owners Alisha and Tydus Hayes, they have been working extremely hard to find new staffing for the Waukesha site.
“We haven’t stopped trying to get employees for the Waukesha location, that’s for sure,” said Alisha. “We have been using sites like Indeed and ZipRecruiter to try and recruit for the Waukesha positions and just haven’t been having much luck.”
Tydus Hayes said they might host some sort of job fair to get the location back up and running.
Pat’s is looking for line cooks as well as wait staff, and according to Hayes, they are paying more than they ever have in their 12-year history.
“We offer the possibility to move up the ranks, and we are working to add more benefits for sick time and insurance things that people need,” said Alisha.
Both owners expressed gratitude to their beloved customers and fan-base for being patient with them as well as their own desire to get the location open again.
“We are encouraging folks to spread the word about us trying to reopen in case they may know anyone looking for work. (We are just) trying to get the word out,” said Alisha. “We love our people from Waukesha and have had a lot of them come out to eat at the Milwaukee location.”
Milwaukee Public Market
Pat’s Rib Place recently opened a second location in the Milwaukee Public Market, where a lot of the staff from the Waukesha location have moved since the closing of the original Pat’s.
“It’s in a really cool spot, and business has been good since moving, although, as of late, things have gotten a little slower,” said Alisha.
Both owners are looking forward to the spring, when they expect business to pick up.
“In the spring we are going to have a walk-up window where you can just come up to the window outside and grab your food,” said Alisha.
Tydus Hayes said that about one third of the Waukesha menu is featured at the Milwaukee location, so they have tried to bring some ideas from Waukesha and do some specials that they have in the past.
“What I really like about the Milwaukee location is that it’s a really cool environment, and a great way for people to fall back in love with Milwaukee,” said Tydus.