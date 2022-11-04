WAUKESHA — A year and a half after competitors sued Woodman’s, alleging the latter illegally sold gasoline below state-mandated minimums, the parties reached a confidential settlement during the second day of trial last month.
In March 2021, Gogo Petroleum LLC, based in Wauwatosa, and Super Four Corp. of Muskego filed suit against Woodman’s Food Market alleging it violated the state’s Unfair Sales Act in at least 40 of a 180-day period in late 2020 and early 2021. Gogo is the parent company of the Shell station across the street from Woodman’s, at 1635 E. Main St.; Super Four owns the BP station at 1610 Lincoln Ave.
A third plaintiff, Unified Gas Service of Brookfield, which owns a BP station at 1436 E. Moreland Blvd., joined the suit last fall.
Their suit said the state’s Unfair Sales Act requires fuel retailers to mark up fuel to at least 6% above purchase price, and up to 9.18% of the average price of the nearest retailer. But after Sept. 27, 2020, Woodman’s failed to do that on at least 40 of the next 180 days, the suit said, selling gas below the legal minimum, influencing gas prices around the city and leaving the plaintiffs at what they said was a “competitive disadvantage.”
In its motion for summary judgment, Woodman’s said its practices fall within exceptions to the Unfair Sales Act that allow retailers to sell gas below the statutory price — including one allowing a retailer to drop prices to meet that of a competitor, as long as it notifies the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Woodman’s said the Pewaukee Costco store 6 miles from its Waukesha location was a competitor.
But on May 2, Brent Nistler, attorney for the gas stations, replied Woodman’s claimed to lower prices to meet those of a competitor, but there was nothing to show Woodman’s had a “good faith basis to sell below market or even knew what Costco or anyone else was selling gas for on those days.” He also alleged there were 12 more days in December 2020 where Woodman’s allegedly sold gas below the lowest legal price without giving required notice to the state DATCP.
Nistler also argued that the question of whether Costco, which charges customers an annual membership fee, and Woodman’s, which does not, are actually competitors is one for a jury to decide, making it a fact in dispute, therefore making summary judgment inappropriate.
Judge William Domina in August denied the Woodman’s motion for summary judgment, and the case proceeded to trial on Oct. 18. The next day, after the plaintiffs rested, the parties returned from the lunch break and the attorneys announced an agreement with confidential settlement terms, online court records indicate.
A message left for Woodman’s attorney Eric Meier was not returned Thursday. Nistler declined to comment.