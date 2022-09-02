CITY OF PEWAUKEE — Water filtration company Pentair is permanently closing its manufacturing facility in Brookfield and its distribution center in the City of Pewaukee by April 1, resulting in the elimination of 210 jobs.
The company decided to consolidate the manufacturing center located at 20580 Enterprise Ave., Brookfield and the distribution center at N25W23040 Paul Road, City of Pewaukee, to other Pentair sites in North American and Europe, according to Senior Manager for External Communications Rebecca Osborn.
The new sites were selected based on customers and supply chain efficiencies along with sites that have capabilities in manufacturing valves and other residential water treatment components, according to Osborn.
The company will begin eliminating positions on Nov. 1, continuing in phases until the complete closure, according to a notice from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Dislocated Worker Unit.
The first round of jobs being eliminated include the assembly operator, lean manager and production supervisor, according to the notice.
“Pentair is committed to providing resources to affected employees through a comprehensive separation package and providing career transition services, including identifying as many available roles as possible at the company for affected individuals,” said Osborn.
Employees at the company are not represented by a union, according to the notice. There will not be any bumping rights for the affected employees.
The company will make sure employees are paid all earned wages and agreed upon benefits at the time of their termination, according to the notice.