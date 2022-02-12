CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A conditional use permit for a dance studio, prop storage and prop rental business along Green Road was approved by the Common Council this week.
According to city documents, the permit was requested by the Brookfield Center of the Arts for a location at N30-W23383 Green Road. The business will combine two existing tenant spaces for a space that will be roughly 15,000 square feet and will use that space to house a dance studio, a small office, a prop storage area and a prop rental business.
The prop rental/storage business and the dance studio will act individually from one another, according to city documents, with the former operating mainly in the day and the latter after typical business hours.
The combined space is located next to an auto repair shop and a medical supply company, and the area is zoned for limited industrial use. However, with the nowapproved conditional use permit, the dance studio and prop storage/ rental facility will be able to operate in the area.
The proposal that was submitted to the city only includes interior renovations, according to city documents, to create a 40x50 foot dance studio as well as another bathroom and a lobby.
Construction is expected to start at some point this month, but the end date is yet to be determined and a potential opening date for the business was not listed in the proposal.