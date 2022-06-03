TOWN OF LISBON – A buffet and dining concept is coming to Lisbon. Pizza Ranch is scheduled to open in 2023.
“We are excited to be opening a Pizza Ranch in the Town of Lisbon,” said part-owner Robert Rehm. “Not only are we developing a Pizza Ranch, but alongside it we are excited to be opening a FunZone Arcade in the next 12-18 months.”
The FunZone Arcade will include a variety of games, as well as a redemption prize counter with prizes big and small.
“Lisbon is excited Pizza Ranch chose Lisbon as one of their new locations,” said Lisbon Administrator Kathy Nickolaus. The restaurant will be in Lisbon Business Park East, located on the corner of Townline Road and a new road being constructed this summer called Lieds Lane.
Besides its Legendary Pizza, Crispy Ranch Chicken, fresh salad bar and dessert buffet, Pizza Ranch is also known for its community outreach initiatives, offering fundraising events for eligible local nonprofits, supplying party rooms for business meetings, gatherings, and birthday parties.