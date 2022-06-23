WAUKESHA — Pizza Ranch in Waukesha was honored with the Community Impact Award for its response to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.
Pizza Ranch was honored during the company’s 2022 National Conference in Wisconsin Dells on June 13-15. The award recognizes the positive impact Pizza Ranch franchisees and restaurants have on their communities and to the Pizza Ranch brand.
“In response to the Waukesha holiday parade tragedy, the Waukesha Pizza Ranch team demonstrated legendary compassion by immediately getting up and seeking ways to help their community. Doing what they do best, the Waukesha Pizza Ranch team organized food deliveries to countless on-scene law enforcement and fire department members, as well as the tragedy’s vigil attendees,” said Adrie Groeneweg, founder and president of Pizza Ranch, in a statement. “Following the tragic event, the Waukesha team worked with the community to host ongoing fundraisers where 50% of restaurant sales were donated to those impacted, along with 100% of the proceeds for their Waukesha Strong sweatshirt sales. Character can be defined by how someone reacts in the face of adversity. It is truly legendary when a team can put their own needs and desires on the back burner to help the community.”
The annual conference provides franchise owners the opportunity to network with their peers, enhance business practices and receive brand updates.
“It is an honor to accept this award on behalf of the Waukesha Community,” said Jake Zappa, Pizza Ranch of Waukesha’s manager in a statement. “We came together during a dark time and we will continue to work to create an impact each day going forward. Congratulations Waukesha on YOUR award.”
For more information on Pizza Ranch in Waukesha, visit pizzaranch.com or call 262-650-0207.