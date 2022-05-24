WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Plan Commission on Wednesday will review conceptual plans for a 63-acre apartment and single-family home development on the north side of Summit Avenue between Meadowbrook Road and Maple Way, behind Sendik’s.
The project is dubbed Summit Field.
According to city documents, the proposed development comes from Continental Properties Company and would combine single- family and multi-family development on a 63-acre site while also preserving a portion of the woodland along the west side of the property.
At the site, a proposed 56-lot single- family subdivision would be located along the north and east ends of the development adjacent to the existing single homes found in the Maple Way and Tallgrass subdivisions.
In addition, a proposed 340-unit apartment project, dubbed the Springs at Meadowbrook, is planned to be incorporated into the site. The apartment community would be a gated, with its own clubhouse and pool facility, a pet playground and options for attached or detached garages as well as surface parking. The apartment project is planned to include 32 studios, 136 1-bedroom apartments, 136 2-bedrooms and 34 3-bedrooms.
A sidewalk would also be required along the length of Summit Avenue and across the entire project site.
According to the conceptual review for the project, it would be done in phases — first with the construction of the apartments.
Subsequently, phases will include a 2.33-acre commercial outlot, and 25.72 acres for a future single-family neighborhood to be developed. Lastly, a 10.24-acre conservancy corridor would be included as part of the site.
According to Continental Properties Company, the overall goal is to provide the Waukesha area with a high-quality, community-based lifestyle. The location serves the east-west connection between downtown Waukesha and Meadowbrook Road.
The Plan Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 201 Delafield St.
The Plan Commission will also:
■ Review and act on a resolution outlining the public participation plan for the city’s Comprehensive Plan update.
■ Review the site plan and architectural review for Good Times Summer Day Camp regarding a proposed addition and renovations to the existing building, including a 689 square foot addition on the first floor and a vertical expansion of 2,859 square feet above the existing building.
■ Review the final site plan and architectural review for ProHealth Care’s Waukesha Memorial Hospital NICU renovation and expansion. The addition is 2,300 square feet added to the third floor to be constructed on the second floor near the hospital entrance.